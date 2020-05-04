Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible today

Today we will see rain and thunderstorm chances increase for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The best chance for thunderstorms will be later this morning through the afternoon. Later this evening rain showers will take over. Some thunderstorms could be on the stronger side this afternoon.

Posted: May 4, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions will dry out Tuesday as colder air settles into the area with a breezy northwest wind. Things will stay on the cooler side for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
