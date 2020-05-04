KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible today

Today we will see rain and thunderstorm chances increase for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The best chance for thunderstorms will be later this morning through the afternoon. Later this evening rain showers will take over. Some thunderstorms could be on the stronger side this afternoon.
Conditions will dry out Tuesday as colder air settles into the area with a breezy northwest wind. Things will stay on the cooler side for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s.
