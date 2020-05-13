KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible today



Rain and thunderstorm chances will push back into the area today as a warm front starts to lift through later this evening. We could see some scattered showers later this morning into the afternoon with thunderstorms chances increasing this evening.

Rain and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Saturday as warm humid air feeds into the area bumping temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will dry out on Sunday into next week as sunshine finally reappears.

