Rain and thunderstorm chances will push back into the area today as a warm front starts to lift through later this evening. We could see some scattered showers later this morning into the afternoon with thunderstorms chances increasing this evening.
Rain and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Saturday as warm humid air feeds into the area bumping temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will dry out on Sunday into next week as sunshine finally reappears.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain snow mix develops today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain/snow mix continues today