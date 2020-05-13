Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible today

Rain and thunderstorm chances will push back into the area today as a warm front starts to lift through later this evening. We could see some scattered showers later this morning into the afternoon with thunderstorms chances increasing this evening.

Posted: May 13, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Rain and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Saturday as warm humid air feeds into the area bumping temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will dry out on Sunday into next week as sunshine finally reappears.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Wednesday.
