KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms this weekend

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.
Moving into the weekend, we will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong thunderstorms. On Saturday, the rain might hold off until the afternoon but will be widespread late Saturday and into Sunday. This is when the heaviest rain should fall. Expect rainfall totals to be anywhere from 2-4 inches. This could bring area streams and rivers to flood stage so make sure you are watching out for that.
Also on Saturday there is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a slight risk for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats but we cannot rule out hail and possibly a tornado. This is something we will be keeping a very close eye on as we go through the next 24 hours or so.
By Sunday afternoon, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s. For next week, Monday looks nice but more rain is expected for much of the week with temperatures in the 80s.
