KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms to end the week

More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Thursday afternoon and with that our highs stayed in the in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late Thursday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Right now, we are right now under a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday night, but most of the severe weather will stay over central Kansas. Large hail, heavy rain/flooding and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. We are also under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned to KQ2 as we watch this forecast closely over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The active weather pattern looks to continue early next week with more chances of showers and thunderstorms.

