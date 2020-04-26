Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chance overnight

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s Monday.

Posted: Apr 26, 2020 9:33 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

A cold front will push into the region Tuesday which may generate some strong storm possibilities. The KQ2 Weather team is still tracking models for Tuesday for the potential of severe weather. After the front moves through, Wednesday and Thursday should remain fairly calm and temperatures will warm even more for the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
