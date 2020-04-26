KQ2 Forecast: Rain chance overnight

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s Monday.
A cold front will push into the region Tuesday which may generate some strong storm possibilities. The KQ2 Weather team is still tracking models for Tuesday for the potential of severe weather. After the front moves through, Wednesday and Thursday should remain fairly calm and temperatures will warm even more for the end of the week.
