KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances begin tonight

Today will start sunny, but clouds will move in around lunch time. Rain chances begin to increase around 8pm with the possibility for some scattered showers. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of rain move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain.
As the rain moves out on Sunday morning there is the possibility for a few flurries to follow but it will not amount to anything. Temperatures will begin to slowly rise after Sunday back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the middle of next week.
