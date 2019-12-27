Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances begin tonight

Today will start sunny, but clouds will move in around lunch time. Rain chances begin to increase around 8pm with the possibility for some scattered showers. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of rain move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today will start sunny, but clouds will move in around lunch time. Rain chances begin to increase around 8pm with the possibility for some scattered showers. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of rain move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain.

As the rain moves out on Sunday morning there is the possibility for a few flurries to follow but it will not amount to anything. Temperatures will begin to slowly rise after Sunday back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the middle of next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
21° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
21° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 21°
Thursday is the calm before the storm, quite literally. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of thunderstorms move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you here a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain with these.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories