KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue, heat builds for Monday

**A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday for Atchison (Kan.), Platte, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston Counties. Temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will put heat index values near 105 degrees.
Rain chances continue to be in the forecast on this Sunday but moving forward, the heat and humidity will be the big story as a Heat Advisory kicks in beginning Monday afternoon.
For Sunday, showers are likely to continue up until around lunchtime and then rain chances will decrease. During the afternoon, cannot rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. We could see some sunshine during the afternoon as well. Temperatures will get into the 80s but given this morning's rainfall, humidity will be extremely high making it feel very uncomfortable outside.
Additional rain and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast Monday and Monday night as a cold front does move through the region. Beyond this, the weather does quiet down for a few days before rain chances return to the forecast late in the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s midweek and warm to near 90 degrees by next weekend.
