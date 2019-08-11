Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue, heat builds for Monday

Rain chances continue to be in the forecast on this Sunday but moving forward, the heat and humidity will be the big story as a Heat Advisory kicks in beginning Monday afternoon.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

**A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday for Atchison (Kan.), Platte, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston Counties. Temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will put heat index values near 105 degrees.

Rain chances continue to be in the forecast on this Sunday but moving forward, the heat and humidity will be the big story as a Heat Advisory kicks in beginning Monday afternoon.

For Sunday, showers are likely to continue up until around lunchtime and then rain chances will decrease. During the afternoon, cannot rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. We could see some sunshine during the afternoon as well. Temperatures will get into the 80s but given this morning's rainfall, humidity will be extremely high making it feel very uncomfortable outside.

Additional rain and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast Monday and Monday night as a cold front does move through the region. Beyond this, the weather does quiet down for a few days before rain chances return to the forecast late in the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s midweek and warm to near 90 degrees by next weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain chances continue to be in the forecast on this Sunday but moving forward, the heat and humidity will be the big story as a Heat Advisory kicks in beginning Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events