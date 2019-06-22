KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue into Sunday

**Flash Flood Watch for the entire KQ2 viewing area until 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Many locations saw between 2-6 inches of rain Saturday and the rain will continue overnight before breaking up a bit after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Watch out for water over roadways.

For Sunday, thunderstorms are possible to start the day before becoming more scattered during the afternoon. There is the chance of these storms being on the strong-side with gusty winds and large hail. Additional rainfall could also lead to more flooding concerns. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

After the active weather from the past several days, conditions do quiet down next week. Low-end rain chances are in the forecast for almost every day but not expecting anything like what we have seen lately. Highs throughout the week will also be warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

