KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue, much cooler temperatures Wednesday

Rain chances are in the forecast overnight with one or two rounds of storms expected. A few storms could bring some heavy rain and small hail. Lows are in the upper 50s. For Wednesday, a slight chance for a few showers but overall the day should be dry. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A nice day is on the way for Thursday as the weather evens out. A bright and sunny day is expected with highs in the 70s. Friday will see an increase in clouds with rain chances late in the day. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Heading into Father's Day weekend, additional rain chances are in the forecast. Saturday will see warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and isolated thunderstorms. On Sunday, slightly cooler with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with rain chances Monday and Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 80s.

