KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue on Tuesday

Rain chances move in as soon as Monday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday we could see thunderstorms as well as shower chances in the area. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Thanksgiving looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.
