KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue through the weekend

We had a few scattered showers pass through the area today with high temperatures in the 70s. We will most likely stay dry for the rest of the evening, with lows in the mid 60s. Our next chance of rain will move into the area Sunday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Rain chances will stay minimal on Monday, but will start to increase again on Tuesday and continue throughout the week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to start next week.



