KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue today

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue this morning but things will start to dry out by this afternoon. Today temperatures will be around average in the mid 80s. A few more rain chances will continue Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm back into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Hot and humid conditions will return towards the end of the week as conditions start to dry out. Highs will be back in the low 90s by this weekend.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning bringing anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain across the area. A couple of spots saw up to 6 inches of rain very quickly which caused some flash flooding in the south part of St. Joseph.
