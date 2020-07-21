KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue today



Rain and thunderstorm chances continue this morning but things will start to dry out by this afternoon. Today temperatures will be around average in the mid 80s. A few more rain chances will continue Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm back into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Hot and humid conditions will return towards the end of the week as conditions start to dry out. Highs will be back in the low 90s by this weekend.

