KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue today

Light rain and drizzle continue across the area this morning. Today will be another rainy day, but temperatures will be warmer so we will not see the mix of wintry precipitation like we did yesterday. Today rain will continue off and on, with more moderate rain and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain will linger into early Wednesday morning, but then will begin to exit the area. The rest of the work week will be dry and sunny with temperatures remaining seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

