KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue today

Light rain and drizzle continue across the area this morning. Today will be another rainy day, but temperatures will be warmer so we will not see the mix of wintry precipitation like we did yesterday.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Light rain and drizzle continue across the area this morning. Today will be another rainy day, but temperatures will be warmer so we will not see the mix of wintry precipitation like we did yesterday. Today rain will continue off and on, with more moderate rain and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain will linger into early Wednesday morning, but then will begin to exit the area. The rest of the work week will be dry and sunny with temperatures remaining seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances move in as soon as Monday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday we could see thunderstorms as well as shower chances in the area. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.
