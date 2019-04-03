KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Thursday

A lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Some scattered showers will start to make it into the area by Wednesday night.

By the end of the workweek, dry weather returns on Friday along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday.

The rain should move out as we head back to work and school on Monday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. High temperatures near average and springlike in the middle 60s.

