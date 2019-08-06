KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds move in tonight across the area and our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.
Daily scattered rain chances are in the forecast for the second half of the work week. Not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. Temperatures the rest of the week into the weekend will be a bit cooler & below average in the lower to middle 80s.
Should see mostly sunny skies by the weekend with just a very slight chance of rain before our weather once again picks up on Monday.
