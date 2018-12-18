KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area by the afternoon hours and we will see the winds pick up out of the south as well.
Wednesday is the only day forecast this week that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 50s as a cold front passes through. For the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, temperatures cool down a bit, but still be above average. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with sunny skies Thursday through Sunday, good weather for last minute Christmas shopping or events.
How is Christmas Eve & Christmas Day looking? Right now forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both December 24th & 25th before our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances midweek next week. Something we'll continue to watch very closely over the next several days as Santa prepares his journey.
