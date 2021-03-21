KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase to start the week

Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows only dropping into the mid 40s. Winds will remain a bit breezy overnight with winds gusts up to 20 mph, but winds will slow down on Monday. We saw warm winds today which helped our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions look to dry out for the second half of next week with temperatures remaining slightly above average.

