Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances move in Monday

Rain chances move in as soon as Monday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday we could see thunderstorms as well as shower chances in the area. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 9:44 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Rain chances move in as soon as Monday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday we could see thunderstorms as well as shower chances in the area. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.

Thanksgiving looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories