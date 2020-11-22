KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances move in Monday

Rain chances move in as soon as Monday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday we could see thunderstorms as well as shower chances in the area. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.

Thanksgiving looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android