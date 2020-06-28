KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return Monday afternoon

Disturbances to our south and southwest will begin to influence northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas again Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon into the evening we have a chance for scattered showers/storms. Tuesdays we could also see some isolated to scattered showers.
Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.
