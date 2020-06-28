Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return Monday afternoon

Disturbances to our south and southwest will begin to influence northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas again Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon into the evening we have a chance for scattered showers/storms. Tuesdays we could also see some isolated to scattered showers.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
