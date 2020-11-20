KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return Saturday

Clouds will continue to build in across the area tonight as temperatures cool into the 40s. Tomorrow temperatures will hang out in the upper 40s and lower 50s as rain chances return. Most of the day Saturday will be dry and cloudy with rain chances returning late Saturday afternoon into evening.

Conditions will begin to clear out on Sunday with temperatures remaining seasonal in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will remain around average into next week with a few rain chances arriving early next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android