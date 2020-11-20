KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return Saturday

Clear
Rain chances return Saturday

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 5:25 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Clouds will continue to build in across the area tonight as temperatures cool into the 40s. Tomorrow temperatures will hang out in the upper 40s and lower 50s as rain chances return. Most of the day Saturday will be dry and cloudy with rain chances returning late Saturday afternoon into evening.

Conditions will begin to clear out on Sunday with temperatures remaining seasonal in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will remain around average into next week with a few rain chances arriving early next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
