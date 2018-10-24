Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday

More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Our rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the evening and late night.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

By Thursday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances. Highs will be much cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday and into Saturday is looking to be quiet overall with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We do have another chance of rain late Saturday night, but Sunday into Monday looks dry and sunny before more rain chances moves in on Tuesday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
