More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Our rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the evening and late night.
By Thursday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances. Highs will be much cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain in the middle to upper 50s.
Friday and into Saturday is looking to be quiet overall with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We do have another chance of rain late Saturday night, but Sunday into Monday looks dry and sunny before more rain chances moves in on Tuesday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Big cool down for Thursday with rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues on Thursday
- Rain chances return this weekend
- Rain chances return next week
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday