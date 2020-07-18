KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return to the forecast

A cool front is moving through the area that could produce some overnight isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight into Sunday morning for parts of northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. This will also bring slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. However, a heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday.



Storm chances continue going into the workday Monday. Cooler temperatures are in store for next week with chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout the week.

