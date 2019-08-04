KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return to the forecast this week

The first weekend of August saw some extremely nice weather but unfortunately the weather will begin to change heading into the work week with rain chances returning to the forecast.
Tonight, will be a quiet night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s. Monday will see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Late in the day clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight Monday into Tuesday is when thunderstorms are possible.
Scattered storm chances continue on Tuesday and then daily rainfall chances are in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. Temperatures all week will be in the 80s.
