KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return today

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side and today will warm back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today rain chances return with the best chance for showers this afternoon into this evening. There could be a few thunderstorms today as well.
Things will dry out Thursday as temperatures begin to warm even further with highs in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Another chance for rain will move in Friday as temperatures cool slightly back into the 60s.
