Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return today

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side and today will warm back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today rain chances return with the best chance for showers this afternoon into this evening. There could be a few thunderstorms today as well.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 7:29 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures this morning are on the mild side and today will warm back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today rain chances return with the best chance for showers this afternoon into this evening. There could be a few thunderstorms today as well.

Things will dry out Thursday as temperatures begin to warm even further with highs in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Another chance for rain will move in Friday as temperatures cool slightly back into the 60s.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
The best chance for precipitation comes Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories