KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return today

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties in northwest Missouri and Richardson county in Nebraska starting at 9 PM on today through noon on Saturday**

Cooler weather has pushed into the area after a cold front rolled through the area yesterday evening. Today temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower 40s. Light rain chances will start to increase through the morning hours continuing off and on throughout the rest of the day.

Late tonight into early Saturday morning temperatures will start to fall and rain showers will transition to a wintry mix in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Snow showers will take over early Saturday morning slowly tapering off as the system moves out of the area. Extreme northwest Missouri could see accumulating snow around 1 to possibly 2 inches, while farther south near St. Joseph will likely see less than an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces.

