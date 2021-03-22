Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return today

A cold front is located just north of our area and will stall out there until an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front is located just north of our area and will stall out there until an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers. Tonight after around 7 PM a better chance for some more widespread rain will move through our area.

Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Clarinda
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
A cold front is located just north of our area and will stall out there until an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers. Tonight after around 7 PM a better chance for some more widespread rain will move through our area. Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories