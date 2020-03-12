KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return today

Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs climb back into the 60s. This morning, some scattered showers will move through the area giving us some off and on rain showers until the afternoon. There is also a chance for a rumble of thunder or two as the system moves through.

A cold front will push through later today bringing some breezy winds from the north. Temperatures will slowly start to fall through the end of the work week with highs on Friday in the 50s. More rain moves into the area Friday night into Saturday as temperatures continue to drop into the 40s

