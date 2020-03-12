Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return today

Warm temperatures are set to continue today as highs climb back into the 60s. This morning, some scattered showers will move through the area giving us some off and on rain showers until the afternoon. There is also a chance for a rumble of thunder or two as the system moves through.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 7:04 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front will push through later today bringing some breezy winds from the north. Temperatures will slowly start to fall through the end of the work week with highs on Friday in the 50s. More rain moves into the area Friday night into Saturday as temperatures continue to drop into the 40s

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
