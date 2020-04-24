Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return today

Rain chances have returned this morning and we will have the chance for some scattered showers as well as a few thunderstorms throughout the day today. Temperatures will cool down back into the lower 60s for highs today.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Rain will start to move out of the area late tonight and more sunshine will move in for the weekend. On Saturday temperatures will warm closer to average in the middle 60s and Sunday back into the lower 70s.

