Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return tomorrow

Comfortable conditions across the area today as temperatures stayed around average in the mid 80s. Mild temperatures will continue tomorrow as a chance for rain returns. Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive late tomorrow morning and continues off and on through the evening.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 5:38 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Comfortable conditions across the area today as temperatures stayed around average in the mid 80s. Mild temperatures will continue tomorrow as a chance for rain returns. Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive late tomorrow morning and continues off and on through the evening.

Off and on rain chances will continue through the end of the work week as temperatures remain cool. Conditions will start to dry out this week with temperatures below average.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories