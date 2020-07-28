KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return tomorrow



Comfortable conditions across the area today as temperatures stayed around average in the mid 80s. Mild temperatures will continue tomorrow as a chance for rain returns. Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive late tomorrow morning and continues off and on through the evening.

Off and on rain chances will continue through the end of the work week as temperatures remain cool. Conditions will start to dry out this week with temperatures below average.

