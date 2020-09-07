KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return tomorrow

After a sunny and mild day, rain chances will start to increase as we head into this evening. Cooler air is on the way for tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and rain chances continue.

Off and on rain chances will continue through the end of the work week as temperatures stay below average. Conditions will start to dry out by the second half of the weekend.

