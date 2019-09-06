KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances this weekend

After a warm and humid Thursday, a weak cold front is pushing through this Friday morning which will help make it less humid and very nice as we end the work week here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Friday and Saturday is looking to stay dry and sunny. It will be very pleasant with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s next week. We'll see partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday before the rain returns once again on Wednesday into Thursday.
