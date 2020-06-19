KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances this weekend

The rain chances will continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s through much of the end of the week. It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Friday night and Saturday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.

Temperatures will start to cool down as we head into the weekend with daytime highs only in the mid to upper 80s.

