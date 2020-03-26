KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances to end the week

A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon and evening hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
We are watching a couple of disturbances that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday and Saturday. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
