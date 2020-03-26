Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances to end the week

A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon and evening hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon and evening hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.

We are watching a couple of disturbances that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday and Saturday. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories