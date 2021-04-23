KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances to end the work week

Temperatures are much milder across the area with lows dropping into the mid 40s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. A few light scattered showers will be possible through the morning hours, but a better chance for rain will move into the area this afternoon into this evening. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday with high in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain showers will move out of the area early Saturday morning with gradually clearing skies. The rest of the weekend looks pleasant and spring like with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week.



