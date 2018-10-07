Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday

On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas and near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 10:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

It is not until late on Wednesday and into Thursday that we dry out before more rain returns to the forecast on Friday. Highs throughout the week will be in the upper 70s then cooling down to the lower 60s.

By Friday, another disturbance will track through the midwest bring rain to the area. Friday is going to be chilly, with highs only in the lower 50s. On Saturday, we dry out with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
