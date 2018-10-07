KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday

On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas and near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.
It is not until late on Wednesday and into Thursday that we dry out before more rain returns to the forecast on Friday. Highs throughout the week will be in the upper 70s then cooling down to the lower 60s.
By Friday, another disturbance will track through the midwest bring rain to the area. Friday is going to be chilly, with highs only in the lower 50s. On Saturday, we dry out with highs in the upper 50s.
