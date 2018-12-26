KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues, cool down on the way



After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will be rising to near 50 by morning. Showers are possible throughout Thursday but not as widespread. Highs will be in the mid 50s early afternoon before crashing overnight as a cold front moves through.

Big changes then come towards the end of the week and into the weekend as temperatures crash and fall below average. Highs by Friday will be in the lower 30s. We'll be in the upper 20s by Saturday. We'll remain dry and sunny for the weekend.

As we bid farewell to 2018 Sunday into Monday, expect above average temperatures to return in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s.

