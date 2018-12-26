Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues, cool down on the way

After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki


After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will be rising to near 50 by morning. Showers are possible throughout Thursday but not as widespread. Highs will be in the mid 50s early afternoon before crashing overnight as a cold front moves through.

Big changes then come towards the end of the week and into the weekend as temperatures crash and fall below average. Highs by Friday will be in the lower 30s. We'll be in the upper 20s by Saturday. We'll remain dry and sunny for the weekend.

As we bid farewell to 2018 Sunday into Monday, expect above average temperatures to return in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The cold air will return on New Year's Day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
After a soggy and wet Wednesday, rain chances will continue overnight and into Thursday. Cooler temperatures are also on the way for the end of the week. For tonight, expect rain and some fog with lows in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events