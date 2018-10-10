KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight

More rain is expected Tuesday night. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. We also have the potential for seeing some strong to severe storms this afternoon into the evening hours. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.
Very cool but dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Another disturbance will bring more scattered rain chances Friday into Saturday.
