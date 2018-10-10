Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight

More rain is expected Tuesday night. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. We also have the potential for seeing some strong to severe storms this afternoon into the evening hours. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Very cool but dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Another disturbance will bring more scattered rain chances Friday into Saturday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
