Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
Heading Election Day, the forecast is looking great. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. We cool down heading into Wednesday under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.
Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. A disturbance is forecast to develop mid-week and track through parts of Missouri bringing the chance for a few rain/snow showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Will note that beyond Thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s are possible late week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain early, then dry
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain likely Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Wednesday