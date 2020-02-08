Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain expected Sunday Morning

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 8:33 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Sunny skies prevailed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Saturday, giving us a much need day of sunshine to start off the weekend. More cloudy days and colder temperatures are in our future because of a small disturbance that will move in early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will actually rise overnight because the winds out of the south are bringing in moisture and warmer air. By tomorrow morning our temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s. Showers will start by 8 a.m. and will move out of the area before noon. After the rain, temperatures will begin to drop as winds wick up out of the north. Wind gusts tomorrow afternoon could easily top 25 mph. The rest of the week looks much calmer and cloudier with highs in the 30s and 40s through Friday.

