***Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area through 7 am Thursday. It included Buchanan, Platte, Clinton and DeKalb Counties in northwest Missouri and Atchison County in northeast Kansas.
We'll have another shot of widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times so there is still the concern of flooding over the next 24 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. We've already received 1-2" of rain already since Monday.
Eventually rain chances decrease Thursday and Friday with stray showers possible each day with highs in the middle 60s. Into the weekend, the weather quiets down as high temperatures warm back into the 70s with lots of sunshine on Saturday. More rain and storm chances do return Sunday into early next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain for part of Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight