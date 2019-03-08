KQ2 Forecast: Rain for the first part of the weekend

A warm up as we end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. The clouds stayed with us and more clouds are on the way.

A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to the lower 50s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 40s. We will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday before it changes over to all rain on Wednesday. Highs will be back up to near average in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Partly sunny skies are expected for Thursday.

