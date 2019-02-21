KQ2 Forecast: Rain in the forecast on Friday

Sunshine for much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. Temperatures warmed into the upper 30's and lower 40's across much of the area. The warm weather will continue into Friday.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.

We'll see sunny skies on Sunday and Monday. We'll maybe see a few snow flurries on Tuesday of next week as storm system moves through the upper Midwest. Temperatures will be back down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

