Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Rain in the forecast on Friday

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Sunshine for much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. Temperatures warmed into the upper 30's and lower 40's across much of the area. The warm weather will continue into Friday.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.

We'll see sunny skies on Sunday and Monday. We'll maybe see a few snow flurries on Tuesday of next week as storm system moves through the upper Midwest. Temperatures will be back down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events