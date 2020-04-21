Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain is back in the forecast on Wednesday

Lots of sunshine was found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. The region saw a few more clouds as we got into Tuesday night. The rain should hold off until Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The best chance for precipitation comes Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.

