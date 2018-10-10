KQ2 Forecast: Rain is moving out but cooler temperatures are moving in

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. We still have some light showers this morning that are making the roads wet out there.

We also still have reports of flooded roads this morning so drive with caution and find an alternate route to work and school if you do encounter standing water. Areal Flood Warnings are still in effect until noon. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.

Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into the weekend. Highs will remain in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for early next week.

