KQ2 Forecast: Rain likely Monday

Rain becomes likely once again early Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.

Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. A disturbance is forecast to develop mid-week and track through parts of Missouri. This system has the potential to produce rain and even some snow on Thursday. Computer models are still in disagreement with overall strength and position of this system so confidence is not high in the forecast. We will definitely be keeping an eye on this system over the coming days so be sure to stay tuned to KQ2 for more updates.

Will note that beyond Thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s are possible late week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android