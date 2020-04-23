Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Rain likely on Friday

Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.

More rain will return on Friday and temperatures will cool back down to the lower 60s. The next storm system will start to move in on Sunday night with more chance for showers. Temperatures for the late part of the week will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories