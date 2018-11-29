KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves back into the forecast

We had clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday morning. Some drizzle was found across the area as a disturbance moved by. Sunshine returned to the area by the afternoon helping us to warm up into the lower 40s.

By Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend into early next week. By late Friday night into Saturday morning, there is another disturbance expecting to move through that could bring likely chances of just rain into the area. It's looking to be cloudy and dry late Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

But by Sunday afternoon, we could see rain and some snow mixed in as temperatures will only go up into the upper 30s to lower 40s before it changes to all snow Sunday night. Snow should be put of here by early Monday. We have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Looking dry but cold next week with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

