KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in for the weekend

Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 4:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 102°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 104°
