KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Tuesday

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in late week between Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest.
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next chance for rain coming next weekend.
