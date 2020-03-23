Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Tuesday

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 3:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After a cloudy and rainy start to the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we started to see a break from the rain. Temperatures were on the cool side with the rain and clouds as we only managed to see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.




