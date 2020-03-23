KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in on Tuesday

After a cloudy and rainy start to the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we started to see a break from the rain. Temperatures were on the cool side with the rain and clouds as we only managed to see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android